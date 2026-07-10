A judge has extended an emergency order allowing seven Brownsville bars to remain open pending a hearing.

The city of Brownsville tried to shut down the businesses last month, saying the bars had served alcohol to minors, served alcohol after legal hours and allowed drugs on their premises.

The owners sued the city, and a judge granted a restraining order allowing the bars to remain open for now. The assigned judge withdrew from the case, leading to an extension of the order through July 22nd, which is when the next hearing will be held.