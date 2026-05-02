Parts of Hidalgo County Saturday night went to the polls. Election night results were released, the much discussed McAllen ISD bond passed at fifty-five percent in favor. The bond was intended for safety upgrades, repairs, and updates to their campuses in a total of $335 million. Sharyland ISD had three propositions for deferred maintenance, modernization, classroom upgrades, and an aquatics center for a total of around $250 million. All three propositions failed overwhelmingly on election night.

At South Texas College Alejo Salinas Jr. won seventy-two percent over challenger Daniel M. Tuttle Jr. for the District #5 Board of Trustees seat. For District #7 at STC, Danny Guzman thwarted Rina Castillo’s challenge with around fifty-four percent of the vote.

For the Hidalgo County Emergency Services District #1 Special election, seventy-four percent voted against a maximum tax rate increase for fire and emergency services.

Mayor Oscar Montoya in Mercedes defeated Velda J. Garcia with seventy-seven percent to stay in office. In Elsa, Alonzo “Al” Perez defeated former Commissioner Robert Escobar with sixty-three percent of the vote.